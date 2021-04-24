Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

