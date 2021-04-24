Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anaplan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $62.01 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

