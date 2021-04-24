Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Education ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EDUT opened at $17.33 on Friday. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

