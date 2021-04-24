Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.39 ($35.75) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.66. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.