Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR EVT opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 837.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Evotec has a 12 month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 12 month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

