Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

XGN stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

