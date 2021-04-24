Exane Asset Management Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 5.1% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

