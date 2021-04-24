Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Heartland Express worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 42,981 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.87 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.