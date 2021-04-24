Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

