Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 210,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

