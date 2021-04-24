Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,522,000 after buying an additional 185,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American States Water by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.