Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

