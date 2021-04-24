Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.