F.N.B. Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

