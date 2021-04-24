Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) shares traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.34. 51,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 204,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.