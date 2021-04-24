Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $537.54

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $537.54 and last traded at $537.54, with a volume of 2123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.