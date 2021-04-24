Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 2,739 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.