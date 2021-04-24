FDx Advisors Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

