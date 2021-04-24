FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $803,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

