FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,390 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

