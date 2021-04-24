FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 141,633 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,633 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

