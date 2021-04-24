Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $238.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $147.08 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.