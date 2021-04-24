Filecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,067,321 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

