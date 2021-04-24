Financial Review: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RPT Realty and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.93%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57%

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.38 $91.51 million $1.08 11.69 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 0.99 $4.08 million $3.83 1.62

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

