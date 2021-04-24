First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.12 on Friday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

