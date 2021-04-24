First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

