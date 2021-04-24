First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

FFIN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.