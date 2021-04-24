First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) vs. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Critical Survey

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Financial Bankshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 1 6 0 2.44

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 28.06%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 38.10% 12.42% 1.90% The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 16.03 $164.81 million $1.21 39.83 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.33 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.67

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.