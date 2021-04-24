First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

FFWM opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 73.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 34.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

