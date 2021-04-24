First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.12 Million

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $31.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.24 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 44,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

