First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.12.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The firm has a market cap of C$18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.89. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.