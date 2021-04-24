First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $174.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point reiterated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

