First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

