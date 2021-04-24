FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. FirstEnergy also posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

