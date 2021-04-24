Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $124.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

FISV opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $126.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

