Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Fisker stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

