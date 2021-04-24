Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

