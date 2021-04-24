Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

FLXN opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

