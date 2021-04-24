Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 114.25 ($1.49), with a volume of 455944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.25 ($1.45).

Specifically, insider Roger McDowell acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.87. The company has a market capitalization of £71.64 million and a P/E ratio of -388.33.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

