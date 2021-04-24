Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,711 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $15.87 on Friday, hitting $875.53. 833,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

