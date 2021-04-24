Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,117,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,477,000 after acquiring an additional 265,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.08. 8,972,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,871,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.54. The company has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

