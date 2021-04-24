Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.55. 7,314,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

