Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 223,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $78.42.

