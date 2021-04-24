Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

