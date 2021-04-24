Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,666. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

