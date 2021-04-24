Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Franchise Group reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 197,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.