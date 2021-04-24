Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

TSE:FNV opened at C$178.04 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.22.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

