Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.30 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

