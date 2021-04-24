FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $42.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

