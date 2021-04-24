FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $98.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

